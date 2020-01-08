Haunting Me video drops for Troy Engle

Last year Troy Engle released a single from his recent Southern Skies CD, just in time for Halloween. It carries a serious theme, one that anyone trying to live a saintly life will recognize, called Haunting Me.

And now he has released a music video that drives home the song’s message, shot and directed by award-winning video producer Brian Lazzaro. Though he has created videos for mainstream icons like Joe Nichols, Pink, and Rascal Flatts, Brian is a York County, PA resident just like Troy, and the two were able to hook up and work together on this project.

The video finds Troy with his band, also Southern Skies, and wandering the Pennsylvania countryside, nicely captured by Lazzaro.

Haunting Me is one Troy wrote, and he also played all of the instruments on the audio track.

It, and the complete Southern Skies album, is available from Troy’s web site as a CD or download. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.