Haunting Me from Troy Engle, just in time for Halloween

Troy Engle has chosen a song with a mildly spooky theme, Haunting Me, as his October single release – just in time for the Halloween season.

And it’s not just a love song repurposed to match a Hallmark image. This one really tackles the issues that led to the ancient celebration of All Hallows Eve, concerns about the netherworld and how we as humans can be corrupted by the influence of evil. It may not be a song to play for the kids’ costume party, but it offers adults who ponder such things a bit to chew on.

Engle says that the idea came to him after reading a couple of books on the subject.

“This a very recent song. I was reminded of C.S. Lewis’ Screwtape Letters, which describes a worker of the devil that was assigned to an earthly human being to disrupt and confound his ‘patient.’ I also read Steven Pressfield’s, The War of Art, which describes ‘The Resistance’ (which I identified as the devil), which uses everything in it’s power to keep us from doing what we are called to do. While preparing this album, I could surely feel the powers of ‘The Resistance’ trying to keep me from doing it. But I found great peace in knowing that the harder the devil is trying to keep something from happening, the more important it is to do it. Thank God I don’t have any chemical demons in my life (except maybe Turkey Hill iced tea), but for those who do, maybe they can relate to this song as well.”

Troy played all the instruments, sang all the parts, engineered the track, and wrote the song.

Haunting Me is included on Troy’s recent album, Southern Skies, on the Rocky Glen Music label. It is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from Engle’s web site. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.