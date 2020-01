As we all prepare for New Year’s Eve festivities this evening, here’s Steve Huber from Huber Banjos with a banjo arrangement of Auld Lang Syne.

There have been many versions of this classic song for banjo, and Steve has created a new one in the key of C. He is playing on a prized prewar flathead, an RB-75 Mastertone from 1939, the very sort his new Huber models are fashioned on.

Happy New Year everyone!