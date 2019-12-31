Top 30 bluegrass songs for 2019

Here is a year end run down of the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2019. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.
We will publish the 2019 Top 30 charts for Gospel and grassicana over the next two days.
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Buddy Melton & Milan Miller
|Who Are You Redbird
|Melton & Miller Music
|Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|6334
|
2
|Irene Kelley
|Bluegrass Radio
|Mountain Fever
|Irene Kelley, Jerry Salley
|5459
|
3
|Missy Armstrong
|I Ain’t Going Down To The River
|Melton & Miller Music
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|4657
|
4
|Blue Moon Rising
|Louisville Rambler
|Mountain Fever
|Jerry Dill
|4352
|
5
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Looking For The Bridge
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|4213
|
6
|Rhonda Vincent
|Like I Could
|Upper Management
|Bobby Tomberlin, Erin Enderlin, Jeannie Seely
|4180
|
7
|Missy Armstrong
|Broke Down In Arkansas
|Melton & Miller Music
|Cindy Baucom, Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|4137
|
8
|Steven Curtis Chapman w/Ricky Skaggs
|Dive
|SCSEE
|Steven Curtis Chapman
|4045
|
9
|Ronnie Bowman
|Looking For A Reason
|Engelhardt Music Group
|Ronnie Bowman, Shawn Camp
|3929
|
10
|Kenny & Amanda Smith
|Feeling Of Falling
|Farm Boy Records
|Zachary Alvis and Jonathan Buckner
|3682
|
11
|The Grascals
|Haggard
|Mountain Home
|Harley Allen
|3533
|
12
|Lonesome River Band
|Little Magnolia
|Mountain Home
|Adam Wright, Milan Miller
|3474
|
13
|Larry Sparks
|Take Me Back To West Virginia
|Rebel
|Daniel Crabtree
|3403
|
14
|Volume Five
|15th Of October
|Mountain Fever
|Jeff McClellan
|3364
|
15
|Billy Droze
|Coal Fed Train
|RBR Entertainment
|Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt
|3328
|
16
|Irene Kelley
|Thunderbird
|Mountain Fever
|Irene Kelley, Billy Smith
|3311
|
17
|Edgar Loudermilk & Jeff Autry
|Lonesome Riverboat Blues
|Rural Rhythm Records
|Edgar Loudermilk, Jeff Autry, Zack Autry
|3302
|
18
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|Living Like There’s No Tomorrow
|Billy Blue
|Jim McBride, Roger Alan Murrah
|3223
|
19
|Joe Mullins w/Del McCoury
|The Guitar Song
|Billy Blue
|Bill Anderson, Jamey Johnson, Vicky McGehee
|3012
|
20
|Christian Davis w/Rhonda Vincent
|Rosine I Cry
|Turnberry/The 615 Hideaway
|Michael Monroe
|3003
|
21
|Marija Droze
|Listen To Your Heart
|RBR Entertainment
|Billy Droze, Marija Droze, Dave Norris
|3000
|
22
|Jason Barie (Featuring Paul Williams & Del McCoury)
|I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
|Billy Blue
|Hank Williams
|2973
|
23
|Sideline
|Crash Course In The Blues
|Mountain Home
|Steve Wariner, John Barlow Jarvis, Don Cook
|2948
|
24
|Rick Faris
|Breaking In Lonesome
|Dark Shadow
|Rick Faris
|2922
|
25
|Seldom Scene
|Everybody’s Talking
|Rounder
|Fred Neil
|2908
|
26
|Big Country Bluegrass
|Country Boy, Banjo and Flat Top Guitar
|Rebel
|Jarold McIntosh
|2894
|
27
|Audie Blaylock & Redline
|Love Is An Awful Thing
|615 Hideaway Records
|R. Jones
|2877
|
28
|Irene Kelley
|Something About A Train Sound
|Mountain Fever
|Irene Kelley, Billy Droze, Terry Herd
|2798
|
29
|Blue Moon Rising
|Fallen Star Saloon
|Mountain Fever
|Shawn Camp, Herb McCullough
|2783
|
30
|Gena Britt
|Over and Over
|Pinecastle
|Eli Johnston & Kevin McKinnon
|2782