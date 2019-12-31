Top 30 bluegrass songs for 2019

Posted on by John Lawless

Here is a year end run down of the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2019. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.

We will publish the 2019 Top 30 charts for Gospel and grassicana over the next two days.

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Buddy Melton & Milan Miller Who Are You Redbird Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller, Beth Husband 6334

2

 Irene Kelley Bluegrass Radio Mountain Fever Irene Kelley, Jerry Salley 5459

3

 Missy Armstrong I Ain’t Going Down To The River Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 4657

4

 Blue Moon Rising Louisville Rambler Mountain Fever Jerry Dill 4352

5

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Looking For The Bridge Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 4213

6

 Rhonda Vincent Like I Could Upper Management Bobby Tomberlin, Erin Enderlin, Jeannie Seely 4180

7

 Missy Armstrong Broke Down In Arkansas Melton & Miller Music Cindy Baucom, Milan Miller, Beth Husband 4137

8

 Steven Curtis Chapman w/Ricky Skaggs Dive SCSEE Steven Curtis Chapman 4045

9

 Ronnie Bowman Looking For A Reason Engelhardt Music Group Ronnie Bowman, Shawn Camp 3929

10

 Kenny & Amanda Smith Feeling Of Falling Farm Boy Records Zachary Alvis and Jonathan Buckner 3682

11

 The Grascals Haggard Mountain Home Harley Allen 3533

12

 Lonesome River Band Little Magnolia Mountain Home Adam Wright, Milan Miller 3474

13

 Larry Sparks Take Me Back To West Virginia Rebel Daniel Crabtree 3403

14

 Volume Five 15th Of October Mountain Fever Jeff McClellan 3364

15

 Billy Droze Coal Fed Train RBR Entertainment Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt 3328

16

 Irene Kelley Thunderbird Mountain Fever Irene Kelley, Billy Smith 3311

17

 Edgar Loudermilk & Jeff Autry Lonesome Riverboat Blues Rural Rhythm Records Edgar Loudermilk, Jeff Autry, Zack Autry 3302

18

 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Living Like There’s No Tomorrow Billy Blue Jim McBride, Roger Alan Murrah 3223

19

 Joe Mullins w/Del McCoury The Guitar Song Billy Blue Bill Anderson, Jamey Johnson, Vicky McGehee 3012

20

 Christian Davis w/Rhonda Vincent Rosine I Cry Turnberry/The 615 Hideaway Michael Monroe 3003

21

 Marija Droze Listen To Your Heart RBR Entertainment Billy Droze, Marija Droze, Dave Norris 3000

22

 Jason Barie (Featuring Paul Williams & Del McCoury) I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry Billy Blue Hank Williams 2973

23

 Sideline Crash Course In The Blues Mountain Home Steve Wariner, John Barlow Jarvis, Don Cook 2948

24

 Rick Faris Breaking In Lonesome Dark Shadow Rick Faris 2922

25

 Seldom Scene Everybody’s Talking Rounder Fred Neil 2908

26

 Big Country Bluegrass Country Boy, Banjo and Flat Top Guitar Rebel Jarold McIntosh 2894

27

 Audie Blaylock & Redline Love Is An Awful Thing 615 Hideaway Records R. Jones 2877

28

 Irene Kelley Something About A Train Sound Mountain Fever Irene Kelley, Billy Droze, Terry Herd 2798

29

 Blue Moon Rising Fallen Star Saloon Mountain Fever Shawn Camp, Herb McCullough 2783

30

 Gena Britt Over and Over Pinecastle Eli Johnston & Kevin McKinnon 2782

