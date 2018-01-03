Hal Boyd undergoing quadruple bypass surgery

Hal Boyd has been a beloved member of the bluegrass community in east Tennessee for many years, and thanks to emergency surgery underway today, it looks like he’ll be one for some years yet to come.

He’s the co-owner of Boyd’s Bicycle Shop in Bristol where he’s lived all his life, and performs in a pair of regional bluegrass bands, Breaking Tradition and Duty Free.

Folks in Bristol were a bit shocked to hear earlier this week that Hal was to be hospitalized for quadruple bypass surgery to clear blockages near his heart. Though this has become nearly routine surgery, it is always disconcerting when it happens to someone close to you, and his many friends are requesting prayers as the operation concludes this evening.

We’ll update with further information as it is available.

Get well soon, Hal!