Greg Moore to Carolina Blue

Greg Moore, from State College, PA, has been announced as the new fiddler with Carolina Blue, based in Brevard, NC.

He is a long time bluegrass professional, having worked with Dave Evans and Riverbend, Tony Holt and The Wildwood Valley Boys, Melvin Goins, Remington Ryde, The James King Band, and Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice.

Greg and his wife, Deena, are planning a move now to western North Carolina, where he is looking forward to getting to know the bluegrass community. He says that anyone interested in booking him for fill in or studio work once he makes the move should give him a call at 717-992-8412.

He joins existing Carolina Blue members Bobby Powell on guitar, Tim Jones on mandolin, Reese Combs on bass, and James McDowell on banjo. The band has recently signed with Poor Mountain Records for their next album. A debut single has been released this month to bluegrass radio.

You can check them out online.