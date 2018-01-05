Greg Blake to spin through Ireland

Greg Blake, guitarist and lead vocalist for Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, is using his time off while the band is idle this month to tour in Ireland.

He is taking many of the pickers who helped him record his 2015 album, Songs of Heart & Home, including Blaine Sprouse on fiddle, Sally Van Meter on reso-guitar, John Reischman on mandolin, Mark Schatz on bass, and Keith Reed on banjo. They will be performing the material from Greg’s record, plus a number of bluegrass favorites the Irish audiences are bound to enjoy.

The tour starts January 20 and concludes after 16 shows on February 4. You can see the full schedule on Greg’s site.

Blake will rejoin Colorado at the Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival in Denver on February 16. And following a full season with them this spring and summer, he will take his own band out again in August for a run through western Canada.

You can pick up a copy of Songs of Heart & Home online.