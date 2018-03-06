Great Alaska Music Festival launches in May

Palmer, Alaska is a small city 42 miles north of the state capitol in Anchorage, with a population of roughly 6,000 hardy souls. It is located along the Matanuska River and known to Alaskans as the host of annual state fair.

But starting in May, Palmer will also be the site of the Great Alaska Music Festival, two days of high-energy alternative entertainment held at the state fairgrounds. Eclectic grassers Yonder Mountain String Band and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen will hold down the headline spots on the bluegrass side, with Texas music heroes Asleep At The Wheel and the Kyle Hollingsworth Band tackling the electric. A number of popular groups from The Last Frontier will also be featured.

It will be a true festival experience, with rough camping and RV hookups less than 100 yards from the stage. Both general admission and reserved VIP seating will be available to the concerts, held in a natural grass amphitheater. The train runs to the fairgrounds from Anchorage and there will be plenty of parking for attendees who drive in.

Tickets are available now for what is sure to be a highlight in the local entertainment scene each year. Two day and single day tickets are offered, and the VIP passes include access to a special region with catered food and discounted craft beer. Food and beverage vendors will be available at numerous locations at the fairgrounds.

