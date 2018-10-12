Greasy Coat video from Hogslop String Band

The wild and wooly Hogslop String Band has released a live video shot while they were recording their most recent album, Volume Two: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville.

It’s a raucous version of the old time standard, Greasy Coat, played and sung with the reckless abandon that typifies this group.

Hog Slop String Band has been performing together since 2009 when the guys served as the musicians for a square dance. Since that time they have achieved a success few old time groups have managed, playing before large crowds and taking their dynamic, high-energy shows to events where such hillbilly music had typically scorned. We’re talking fashion shows and political conventions, on top of concerns venues and major festivals.

But they’ve never compromised the traditional music they represent, focusing on the old time dance music of Georgia and middle Tennessee.

Members include Kevin Martin on fiddle, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, Daniel Binkley on banjo, and the mysterious Pickle on washtub bass.

The Butcher Shoppe Sessions is available now wherever you download or stream music online.