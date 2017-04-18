Gravity video from The Infamous Stringdusters

Compass Records has released a music video for the quasi-title track from The Infamous Stringdusters’ latest album, Laws Of Gravity.

It’s a narrative video that represents the story of the song, Gravity, written by bassist Travis Book and his extra-talented wife, Sarah Siskind. Travis told CMT that it centers around the story of their relationship and their marriage.

“The lyric goes, ‘We thought the race was a long run, we didn’t know that we’d win it.’ When you’re in the middle of it you don’t necessarily realize this is it. You think there’s some trajectory but this is what it’s like to be in a relationship. And then hoping that gravity doesn’t let go, the forces that hold the earth together don’t just end and you all just sort of go floating off into space.”

Long time fans will recognize something of a shift back to their earlier recordings in this track, with a solid bluegrass feel on a very contemporary song. In addition to Book, the ‘Dusters are Andy Falco on guitar, Andy Hall on reso-guitar, Chris Pandolfi on banjo, and Jeremy Garrett on fiddle.

Laws Of Gravity is available wherever you find bluegrass music for sale online, or directly from the label on CD, as a download, or on vinyl..