Grateful Ball live video for Althea

The Travelin’ McCourys and The Jeff Austin Band have released a live video shot during their successful Grateful Ball tour last year.

The concept behind the tour was that each group would perform their standard show, followed by a jammin’ joint set composed of classic songs from The Grateful Dead, the band that spawned the jam rock and grass scene that continues to this day.

The video finds the good friends and musical soulmates performing Althea, cut by the Dead back in 1980.

Last year’s tour went so went that the two groups have agreed to another string of Grateful Ball concerts in the central and western US. Full tour details can be found online.