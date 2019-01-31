Grass Talk Radio podcast publishes 100th episode

Grass Talk Radio with Bradley Laird recently published their 100th episode, quite a milestone in today’s volatile podcasting environment. That comes to almost two years of work from Laird and his weekly, online show.

What started as an advice program for people learning to play bluegrass has grown into an interview format, where Laird chats with notable grassers in addition to providing playing and practicing tips. Each roughly hour-long episode is offered free of charge online, and you can subscribe free using any of the popular podcast apps available for phones and other online devices.

Before deciding whether you want to set these episodes to download automatically each week, you can peruse the existing shows, and listen to any of them at your leisure. The vibe is low key and folksy, and Laird has a knack for encouraging students just discovering the joys of bluegrass.

Bradley is a highly experienced music educator, with more than 40 years of success helping people learn to play the banjo, mandolin, bass, guitar, fiddle, and reso guitar. Folks around Atlanta know him for his time with the band Cedar Hill, or as an inductee of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame.

He says that the program is meant for bluegrass folks like himself.

“I created this podcast for people who play bluegrass. Folks who actually pick up an instrument to play and sing. I wanted to share what I have learned over 40 years of bluegrass performing and teaching and GrassTalkRadio is a good way to do this.”

Here’s a sample episode where Laird talks with fellow Atlanta grass icon, Geoff Hohwald.

Tens of thousands of downloads later, Bradley is still going strong. Learn more about Grass Talk Radio online.