Lisa Fugile recovering from a rocky cruise

Lisa Fugile, fiddler with Minnesota’s Monroe Crossing, had to go on the disabled list recently during the band’s Caribbean cruise. She went ashore in Nassau, and took a fall which left her with both a broken left arm and right ankle.

She took a flight from Nassau to Minneapolis, where she underwent successful surgery to help the bones reset properly. The broken ankle will keep her off her feet for a while, but for a fiddler, a broken arm is a major setback.

Monroe Crossing is soldiering on in her absence, working as a four piece until Lisa can return. They say that it feels a bit odd this way, but hope to see her back on stage with them soon.

“The band is definitely not the same without Lisa but the guys stepped up and put on some fun, entertaining shows. Lisa, and her beautiful voice, will be back on stage with us in February, but, unfortunately, no fiddle until her arm heals. We look forward to having her back!”

Get better soon, Lisa!