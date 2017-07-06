Grascals tease their next album, Before Breakfast

Mountain Home Music has announced a September 1 release for Before Breakfast, the next album from The Grascals. And they have slapped together a tease video for fans who can’t wait to get a taste of their new music.

The album title is taken from the final track, Clear Corn Liquor written by Tim Stafford and Bobby Starnes and based on the old fiddle tune, Whiskey Before Breakfast. Tim and Bobby put words to the ancient melody to sing the praises of the simple ways, and the elixir of life, sung with panache by Terry Eldridge.

Check it out…

Other songs on Before Breakfast are taken from today’s top writers (Becky Buller, Jon Weisberger, Kelsi Harrigill, Billy and Terry Smith, and Paul Overstreet), plus classics from Flatt & Scruggs and Harley Allen.

The Grascals are Terry Smith on bass, Danny Roberts on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Adam Haynes on fiddle, John Bryan on guitar and vocals, plus Terry Eldridge on guitar and vocals.

More details to come as the release date nears.