Good news from Jesse McReynolds

We received this note today from Joy McReynolds, wife of bluegrass mandolin legend Jesse McReynolds. He was hospitalized on Wednesday suffering from severe abdominal pain, where doctors performed surgery to repair a ruptured aneurysm.

The surgery is said to have gone well, with Jesse resting comfortably at the hospital.

Here is Joy’s update:

Last night was a fairly good night for Jesse, but he developed some nasal congestion which made him breathe with his mouth open. Since he’s dehydrated he developed a bit of a wheeze.

So they’ve got him back on the breathing mask to moisturize his airways. And with the good medicine available, he is thankfully pain-free for the most part. So he’s mostly drowsy and sleeping, but alert and chatting at times, and as sweet as he always is.

The goal today is to get him up and moving and maybe sitting up in the chair. All done at his own speed. The staff here at Sumner hospital is wonderful.

We appreciate your continued prayers.

PS: One of his doctors googled Jesse yesterday to get some background info on him, and it turns out he is a big Grateful Dead fan. He was listening to Jesse’s version of Franklins Tower on YouTube and was very impressed. Luckily we had a CD to give him. He loved talking to Jesse about that project!

Very good news!

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

Jesse McReynolds

c/o Sumner Regional Medical Center

#555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066