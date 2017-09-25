Friday at Nothin’ Fancy 2017

Friday was another beautiful day at the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival. “Sweet Brenda” has handled the evening MC work, and Calvin (aka Him) has handled the afternoon duties.

The Jesse Alexander Band from upstate New York opened the stage show with a set of traditional music. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers followed, provideing selections from their new project along with some of their old favorites. The Ramblers’ sponsor, Rue Farms Potato Chips, are on site to promote Joe and their excellent chips.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show was up next. Little Roy’s humor and energy is as good and busy as ever. Lizzy continues to recover from back surgery, but is playing and singing very well. The show gives an audience both Little Roy and Lizzy’s special brand of music, along with bringing some of the Lewis Family’s great music back to life.

Volume Five is a band that is in high demand on the festival circuit. They provide top notch entertainment for an enthusiastic crowd. Nothin’ Fancy closed out the day’s show by celebrating fiddler, Chris Sexton’s birthday.

Saturday will bring down the curtain on the 17th Nothin’ Fancy Festival. Raleigh and IBMA’s World of Bluegrass is in the windshield!