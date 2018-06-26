Gonna Rise and Shine drops for Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Mountain Fever Records isn’t wasting any time getting the newest iteration of Alan Bibey & Grasstowne out to the fans.

The reformed-for-2018 band introduced their new look and sound at the SPBGMA National Convention this past February, and a debut single from their upcoming Gospel project is released today online.

Gonna Rise and Shine features Grasstowne fearless leader Bibey on the lead vocal and mandolin, supported by Justin Jenkins on banjo, Zak McLamb on bass, Mike Bentley on guitar, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle. The song was contributed by Barney Rogers from Raleigh, NC

“Barney sent this one to me and I knew right away it would fit us perfectly. We recorded it earlier this year at Maggie’s Crib Studio in Surfside Beach, SC.”

The single is available now through all the popular download sites, and to radio programmers through AirPlay Direct.