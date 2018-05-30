Goin’ Crazy from Bluegrass Champs

It’s always a cause for celebration when archival bluegrass recordings are cleaned up and released for the enjoyment of contemporary audiences. Especially when it involves radio transcriptions, which formed the bulk of the bluegrass music performed in the 1940s and ’50s.

Yep Roc Records and the Southern Folklife Collection have announced the July 6 release of a live compilation from the Bluegrass Champs, a group consisting of members of The Stoneman Family. They were popular in the DC region in the 1950s, where they appeared often on the Don Owens Show.

And that’s what is on the new album, Live From The Don Owens Show by Bluegrass Champs. It features 21 live tracks recorded on the show, performed by Scott, Donna, Van, and Jimmy Stoneman, along with a number of guest vocalists. Detailed liner notes are included, written by Joe Lee of Joe’s Record Paradise, with background on the songs and the musicians.

Here’s a video tease of one of the tracks, Goin’ Crazy, written and sung with the Champs by Luke Gordon.

The track list finds many popular songs from the time, including covers of Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, and Hank Williams classics, plus comments from the show host.

Little Cabin Home on the Hill Don Owens commentary Singing Waterfall I Ain’t Getting’ Nowhere with You Goin’ Crazy Tequila Put My Little Shoes Away Dark Hollow Rock-a-Bye Boogie Steel Guitar Chimes Don Owens commentary The Prisoner Song Are You Teasing Me? Pretend Dear Old Dixie I Can’t Stop Loving You Scotland I Want to Be Loved (But Only by You) Don Owens commentary I’ll Be True While You’re Gone No Help Wanted (Bill Carlisle)

This is one that any Stoneman Family fan will want to have, as will anyone studying these dearly days of bluegrass music or who simply enjoys it.

Look for more details before the July release.