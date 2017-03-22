Gimme All The Love You Got from Dailey & Vincent

Dailey & Vincent have released a debut single to radio from their upcoming Patriots & Poets album for the new Dreamlined Entertainment Group label.

The theme of the album is two-fold: a patriotic vibe, highlighted in the cover design and for the first time, all material on the record being written at least in part by the band members, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent most prominently.

For this first single, they have selected the opening track, Gimme All The Love You Got, written by Jamie, Karen Staley, and Darrin. It’s an all-out D&V assault, running at ludicrous speed, with Jamie singing lead and four part harmony on the chorus. A bit like being hit by a bluegrass freight train.

Here’s a taste..

Radio programmers can download the full audio now from Airplay Direct.

Patriots & Poets is set for a March 31 release, with pre-orders available from all of the popular digital download sites. Guest performers on the album include Béla Fleck, Steve Martin, Doyle Lawson, Dave Rawlings, and Taranda Greene.