Gil Benson to Branded Bluegrass

Central Indiana’s Branded Bluegrass has announced that Gil Benson has joined the band on fiddle. In truth, it’s more that they have made it official, as Gil has been performing with the band for several months now, and as their primary fill in fiddler for the past two years.

It was pretty close to decided when Benson tracked fiddle with the group for their 2016 album, Most Welcome, and when Gil garnered a SPBGMA nomination for best fiddler this year based on that record.

But he says he didn’t face the question squarely until band leader Larry Norfleet put it to him directly last month.

“I’ve been filling in on fiddle with Branded Bluegrass for nearly two years for gigs that Albert Swain couldn’t make. When Larry asked me to step in full time this past February at SPBGMA, I thought it was the right time to commit to their group. They’re (Larry, Jesse, Mike, Tristen) a fun group of fellas that bring a lot of energy and laughs every time we get together. I look forward to playing music with these guys each and every time out.”

Branded Bluegrass consists of Larry Norfleet on guitar, his brother Jesse on banjo, Jesse’s son Tristen on mandolin, and Mike Martin on bass with Gil on fiddle.

