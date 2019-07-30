Gibson introduces coated phosphor bronze guitar strings

Gibson has introduced a new line of strings for acoustic guitarists, their Coated Phosphor Bronze set, the latest addition to their Factory Spec String Collection. These are the sets that come on all new Gibson instruments.

Coated strings have become popular with bluegrass players of late for their longer life, especially when playing out of doors during the summer festival and jam season. Though grassers have not traditionally favored Gibson strings for guitar, they may want to revisit that with the announcement of this set.

Three gauges are available, Medium, Light, and Ultra Light:

Ultra-Light Gauge .011 .015 .022 .032 .042 .052

Light Gauge .012 .016 .024 .032 .042 .053

Medium Gauge .013 .017 .026 .035 .045 .056

All are wound with phosphor bronze, a copper alloy that also contains tin and phosphorous, and is nearly standard for acoustic guitarists who demand strings that wear well and have lasting tone. They are then coated with a material designed to protect the windings from grease and oils that your fingers can leave behind, and which can age the strings much faster.

The Gibson Coated Phosphor Bronze strings are available wherever guitar strings are sold, or directly from the company web site.