Merle Monroe to Sheri Clark Agency

The Sheri Clark Agency in east Tennessee has announced the signing of Merle Monroe for management and representation. She will help guide the band, fronted by veteran artists Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff, and their catchy countrified grass – or is it grassified country – sound as they accept show opportunities for 2019 and beyond.

Whatever you call it, the guys have taken bluegrass by storm with their debut album on Pinecastle Records, Back To The Country, and their first single, Dad, which hit right in time for Father’s Day last month. Nashville media has also taken note, as evidenced by their live performance and interview on Coffee, Country & Cody last week on WSM with Bill Cody.

Six of the record’s tracks have appeared on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and it was the top downloaded project by radio hosts on AirPlay Direct for the month of June.

Raybon and Grindstaff put the group together after many years working as sidemen in the industry, and chose the name Merle Monroe to honor their musical heroes, Bill Monroe and Merle Haggard. You can hear that in their music, which carries a distinctive bluegrass vibe, but with the smooth singing often associated more with country.

Sheri says that she is delighted to work with a new act with such solid industry credentials.

“It’s always an honor to be asked to work with any artist on their musical journey in whatever capacity needed. So, to be asked by respected industry professionals Tim and Daniel to help with booking at the beginning of their new endeavor, and work with them along with their Pinecastle Records team, is humbling. Not only are they tremendously talented, but Tim and Daniel are genuinely great guys who love what they do. It truly is a team effort, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

She can be reached online for information about bringing the band to your venue. More details about Merle Monroe can be found on their web site.