Ghost Of Your Memory from Marija Droze

RBR Entertainment has released another single from Marija Droze, following up on the chart success she enjoyed with her previous track, Listen To Your Heart, last year. The Lithuanian-born songstress brings her own interpretation to the bluegrass sound that she learned as a child in eastern Europe.

Living now in Nashville, Marija is right in the thick of the bluegrass scene, as both the wife and musical collaborator of Billy Droze. She says that from her childhood wishes of being involved in music, to finding herself in Music City, raising three children and singing bluegrass, it feels like everything is coming up roses for her.

“The rest is up to God and I’m just thankful to make music and for it to be heard. A lifelong dream that is finally coming true.”

This latest release finds her supported by Billy and his band, Kentucky Blue, along with additional help from Justin Moses and Jason Roller. As the title suggests, Ghost Of Your Memory tells a lonely tale of a lover mourning the one who has left her behind. It was written by Chris Myers and Billy Droze.

Here is a taste…

Ghost Of Your Memory is available now in iTunes, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.