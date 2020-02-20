Florida Bluegrass Classic 2020 gets underway

Ernie and Debi Evans are busy promoters. They moved directly from the Palatka Bluegrass Festival to the Florida Bluegrass Classic, held at the Florida Classic Park in Brooksville. This festival has grown greatly since its inception and has become a destination for several camping clubs.

Wednesday is potluck/open mic night, where everyone enjoyed a sumptuous meal and settled in for an evening of campground pickers entertaining.

Some of the pickers are native Floridians, some are Canadians, some are snowbirds, and some are transplants. All are traditional country and bluegrass music lovers. Many of these folks have become good friends in the few years we have wintered in the south. Go to a bluegrass festival if you want to meet friendly people!

The Thursday stage show kicks off with two Florida bands. Sandy Back Porch plays very good traditional music. Justin Mason and Blue Night is a newly formed band that features Justin’s songwriting talent and vocal harmonies. Justin also plays in Alligator Alley with his brother and his Dad. Johnny Counterfit and David Church wind up the day’s shows.

Friday brings Remedy Tree, Zink and Company, Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express, Teea Goans, and the Atlantic City Boys to the Classic stage.

Saturday sees a classic car show beginning in the morning. The stage show has Remedy Tree, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Grascals, Nothin’ Fancy, and Doug Stone.

Support your local music venues.