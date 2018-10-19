Get Me Gone, new single from Balsam Range

Posted on by John Lawless

Fresh off their win as Entertainer of the Year at the IBMA awards last month, Balsam Range has released a second single today from their upcoming album, Aeonic, due in January from Mountain Home Music.

This time it’s a driving bluegrass number, Get Me Gone, a love lost tale of escape sung by fiddler Buddy Melton, written by Walt Wilkins, Jim McBride, and Jon Randall Stewart.

Melton, who came home from IBMA with the Male Vocalist of the Year award, says that this one really strikes his fancy.

“Sometimes a new day just can’t come soon enough to put the broken past behind us. Get Me Gone tells the story of regret and the desire to move on in an upbeat, fun and poetic fashion. I’m a big fan of lyrics that tell a story in creative and catchy ways. Co-written by Walt Wilkins (2011 IBMA Song of the Year, Trains I Missed), Get Me Gone is all that and more.”

Get Me Gone is available now wherever you download or stream music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today