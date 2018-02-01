Gary Brewer and crew get Mapes deal

Kentuckian Gary Brewer knows how to run a family business. Together with his dad and his sons, Brewer runs a farm, a Tae-Kwon-Do academy, and a bluegrass band. And it’s not just the menfolk. The Brewer ladies are knee-deep in the businesses as well.

The family also hosts regular bluegrass concerts in Sherpherdsville each Friday night during the winter months. Touring artists come in for shows at the Sherherdsville Music Barn where Gary and his band, The Kentucky Ramblers, open up the festivities, followed by a set from the featured guests.

The Kentucky Ramblers are Gary on guitar, his dad, Finley also on guitar, with sons Mason on bass, and Wayne on mandolin. Ethan Vivian is the lone non-Brewer, and he plays banjo.

This week they also have news about a new artist endorsement the band has received, with Mapes Guitar Strings. And this one is really going to the source.

Mapes actually manufactures most of the wire used by other string companies in the US, and a large portion of the piano wire used in stringing and restringing pianos. Located in Elizabethton, TN, Mapes piano wire is installed on nearly every new piano you’ll find in stores. They also sell bulk wire to other string companies, who they then wrap and package as they may see fit.