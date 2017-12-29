Funeral arrangements for John Ray “Curly” Seckler 

The funeral services for John Ray “Curly” Seckler will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1, at Spring Hill Funeral Home in Nashville. 

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, TN.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 31, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and on Monday, January 1, 2018, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Funeral Home

Spring Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

