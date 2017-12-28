Final 2017 concert for Morehead State bluegrass

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University held their final concert for 2017 recently, highlighting the work of the students studying to play bluegrass and old time music at the school.

Under the direction of Raymond McLain, KCTM offers a Bachelor of Arts in Traditional Music degree, focusing on bluegrass, old time, country, ballad singing, blues, Celtic, and western swing music.

Though the concert was held in November, the school has just posted a pair of videos from the show, which featured performances from both faculty and students. When they play out, the school band is known as the Mountain Music Ambassadors.

This first is a version of Cold Sheets Of Rain, sung by Brack Allen, Jr…

…followed by Annuet Soehnlen singing Baby Blue Eyes.

Well done all!

You can find more information about KCTM online.

