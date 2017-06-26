Friday photos from Charlotte 2017

The rain showers passed through and the sun came out mid-morning at the 45th Charlotte Bluegrass Festival on Friday. West Michigan’s own Corn Fed Girls opened the stage show, a band described as: “earthy and innovative with a folksy aesthetic.” Hammertowne was up next. They bring hard driving, traditional Eastern Kentucky bluegrass to every stage they hit.

Nothin’ Fancy followed with their special brand of music. They give an audience a complete range of bluegrass. Then they hit the crowd with comedy and humorous ditties from leader Mike Andes.

Promoter Wes Pettinger is part of the Edgar Loudermilk band who are now a staple at Charlotte. The band provides a long history of the best in bluegrass music. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers have become one of the top bands in bluegrass and in high demand on the festival circuit They are always bringing out new music to delight their followers. David Parmley has formed a band that he calls the Cardinal Tradition – and that it is. They provide a walk down memory lane that is unequaled.

Saturday sees a Michigan band, Full Cord, along with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, The Bankesters, Volume Five, and the Edgar Loudermilk Band.