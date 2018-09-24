Friday and Saturday at Nothin’ Fancy festival

Friday at the Nothin’ Fancy Festival opened with the unique humor and top notch musicianship of the Moron Brothers. A number of the audience members were seeing these guys for the first time. It is fun watching first-timers react! Junior Sisk followed with his rock-solid traditional bluegrass music. Then the Malpass Brothers hit the stage with the best traditional country music that can be seen today. Snow, Cash, Williams, Louvin Brothers, and more. This brother duo has become very popular on the bluegrass circuit. Nothin’ Fancy performed each day of the festival with minimal repeats of songs. Their catalogue is large! Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith closed out the Friday show with their brand of edgy bluegrass music.

Remington Ryde opened the Saturday show. Band leader, Ryan Frankhouser, had to have a guitar sub due to an injured finger. He said he should be back playing in another week. The Deer Creek Boys are local favorites that have become popular on the touring circuit. The Tomlin brothers have the unique harmony that only siblings can provide. One of the best kept secrets in bluegrass appeared Saturday, Jeff Scroggins and Colorado, who have become favorites at the festival. This group belongs on everyone’s “must see” list. Mark Schatz has produced their newest project that will be out soon. It promises to be a good one. Nothin’ Fancy finished out their performances on the final day. They had early release copies of their new project, Time Changes Everything. The official national release is in October. The Lonesome River Band closed out the festival as only LRB can.

Robyn and Willie Wines organize and manage the festival for Nothin’ Fancy. They both worked extremely hard all weekend to keep festival goers smiling. They succeeded! Robyn told me that next year’s festival planning is well underway!

The Candidpix.info cameras will be in Raleigh for IBMA’s World of Bluegrass. See you there.