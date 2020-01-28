Free bluegrass festival launching in Immokalee, FL

Great news for grassers in south Florida.

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment, along with the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, announce the March 2020 launch of the new, free Immokalee Bluegrass Festival in Immokalee, FL. There will be music outdoors during the day, and additional shows in the casino’s Zig Zag lounge after the outside shows conclude.

A large number of food trucks and vendors are promised, so all you need to bring is your lawn chairs.

Entertainment will be provided by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Del McCoury and David Grisman, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Barefoot Movement, Balsam Range, and The South Carolina Broadcasters.

Promoter Jay Goldberg says that they are delighted to find a local partner to produce this event.

“In an effort to continuously expand our presence in SW Florida, we are happy to enter into this agreement with the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee to produce this annual FREE bluegrass Festival. The casino is looking for ways to give back to the community and, together, we developed this festival. We look forward to work with the top names in bluegrass!”

Immokalee is located between Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, closer to the Gulf Coast side of Florida.

Music will start at 11:00 a.m. on March 14 and run until 2:00 a.m. indoors. Lodging is available at the casino or at the nearby Immokalee Inn. There are also accommodations offered in Fort Myers.

Full festival details can be found online.