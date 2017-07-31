Free Airplay Direct tutorial for registered members

For the past few years, Airplay Direct has been a crucial part of the radio distribution efforts of bluegrass artists, labels, and radio programmers. It allows for a simple, free exchange of MP3 files directly to radio hosts, saving the labels the cost of shipping manufactured CDs, or the risk of breakage or damage in the mail. Non-US programmers love the service, as the costs of international shipping has found many labels unwilling to ship promo copies overseas to any but the most influential stations.

The network is not limited to any type of music, and the bluegrass industry in particular has embraced what they have to offer.

Airplay Direct, managed by the husband-and-wife team of Lynda and Robert Weingartz, now have more than 10,000 radio members in 90 different countries, and they recently surpassed 42,000 artist and label subscribers. Programmers are able to download tracks at no cost once they have been verified as bona fide, and artist/labels pay a small fee for each album they make available, or a blanket license to cover a larger volume of projects.

With the rapid and steady growth in the number of artists utilizing the system, Airplay Direct has scheduled several free online tutorials for users to help them get the most out of the system. Lynda Weingartz says that they regularly get complaints from radio users about incomplete information included in the listings, which is the responsibility of the artist or label uploading the tracks. The stations can’t play the songs without the material they need for reporting to the PRIs, and that means no money for the artists and songwriters.

There will be four of these two-hour tips and tricks seminars each month through October, and attendance is limited to registered members. Presenters will cover the basics of the system, demonstrate the tools available to users, and accept specific questions from those in the seminar.

Dates are as follows:

August 9, 12, 23, 26

September 13, 16, 27, 30

October 11, 14, 25, 28

To register, simply send your artist profile URL to Lynda by email, along with your preferred dates. Only 10 members will be registered for each tutorial to ensure that everyone is able to ask questions. These spots should fill up fast, so don’t wait if you have an interest in attending.