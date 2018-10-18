Frank Solivan to Baltimore Management Agency

Progressive bluegrass icons Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen have announced a new agreement with Philip Chorney and Baltimore Management Agency.

Chorney is founder and CEO of the Charm City Bluegrass festival in Baltimore, and has more than a decade’s worth of experience in band management, event production and music promotion on his resume.

Solivan, who leads the band as mandolinist and lead vocalist, says of his new manager, “He has great energy and vision. I am thankful and thrilled to have him be part of the next stage.”

Dirty Kitchen also consists of Mike Munford on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, and Jeremy Middleton on bass. They are known for writing and performing cutting edge acoustic music using the traditional bluegrass ensemble.

Frank and the boys have a new album, You Can’t Stand The Heat, being prepared now for a February 8, 2019 release on Compass Records.