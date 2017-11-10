Frank Solivan jams out for D’Addario

The D’Addario string company has launched a video series where they ask prominent musicians to create a song based on nothing more than a song title. It’s a vibe a bit like improv comedy shows, but with pickers instead of comedians.

They call these videos Raw Talent, and the latest features Frank Solivan and Jeremy Middleton from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. Given nothing more than the title, “Up The Creek Without A Paddle,” they came up with this little blues riff.

See what you think…

D’Addario is using Raw Talent to promote their new line of Nickel Bronze mandolin strings.

You can keep track of Frank and his kitchen mates online.