Foldin’ video from Orchard Creek Band

Orchard Creek Band is a new group on Colorado’s Front Range, who sprung from the region’s vibrant jam scene.

From Denver to Boulder there are jam sessions most every night of the week at a bar or coffeehouse, allowing pickers to make new friends, and find new picking’ partners.

Orchard Creek consists of Dave Richardson on banjo, Keith Murdock on reso-guitar, Jan Springer on guitar, Kevin Slick on mandolin, and Roz Weller on bass. All the members have musical experiences both in and outside of bluegrass, encompassing pop, punk, country, and Gospel.

Here’s a live performance video of their song, Foldin’, which uses a series of poker idioms to describe a break up.

An album is in the works for later this year.

You can keep up with The Orchard Creek Band online.