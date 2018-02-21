Florida Bluegrass Classic kicks off in style

Posted on by Bill Warren

The Florida Bluegrass Classic kicked off Tuesday evening. The Classic is held in Brooksville, Florida and is presented by Evans Media Source.

A troupe of square dancers from the Tampa area did a demonstration and taught square dancing to the assembled group.

Larry Gillis and Ernie presented a classic country music tribute to close out the evening. Larry gave us everything from Hank Williams Sr. to Merle Haggard.

Wednesday evening brings a festival favorite – food! A potluck supper will precede the “Campground Pickers” open stage with radio personality, Greg Bird.

  • Square dancers kick off the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic - photo © Bill Warren
  • Square dancers kick off the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic - photo © Bill Warren
  • Classic country from Larry Gillis at the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic - photo © Bill Warren
  • Classic country from Larry Gillis at the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic - photo © Bill Warren
  • Classic country from Larry Gillis at the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic - photo © Bill Warren
  • Square dancers kick off the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic - photo © Bill Warren

Other articles you might enjoy

  • Mitchell Reynolds

    Funny how people complain about new music played on acoustic instruments, like Crooked Still or the Punch Brothers, and not a peep about the bastardization of bluegrass festivals with washed up country artists.

    • Jeff Bailey

      You are 100% correct. If someone wants to have a country music show or an indie acoustic festival, that is great, but don’t call it Bluegrass.

      • Mitchell Reynolds

        Yet, both of the bands i named have bass fiddle, banjo, and play bluegrass songs. Just pointing out the hypocrisy. Even Dailey and Vincent and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver are playing with drums and electric bass, and nobody says they aren’t bluegrass. I call BS.