Florida Bluegrass Classic kicks off in style

The Florida Bluegrass Classic kicked off Tuesday evening. The Classic is held in Brooksville, Florida and is presented by Evans Media Source.

A troupe of square dancers from the Tampa area did a demonstration and taught square dancing to the assembled group.

Larry Gillis and Ernie presented a classic country music tribute to close out the evening. Larry gave us everything from Hank Williams Sr. to Merle Haggard.

Wednesday evening brings a festival favorite – food! A potluck supper will precede the “Campground Pickers” open stage with radio personality, Greg Bird.