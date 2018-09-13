Flo shuts down Brewgrass and Hoppin’ John

Hurricane Florence has disrupted just about everyone’s plans for this weekend. Sporting events, community gatherings, and arts performances throughout North and South Carolina, and many parts of Virginia, have been cancelled or postponed as uncertainties about the path of the storm and large-scale evacuations take priority over just about everything else.

Bluegrass hasn’t been spared in this commotion. The 12th annual Hoppin’ John Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention in Silk Hope, NC has been rescheduled from this weekend to October 18-20. All the band, instrument, and dance competitions will take place as usual on the new dates, as will the cook-off contest and the workshops and showcases. Most of the scheduled performers will make the new dates, including The Williamson Brothers, fiddler Joe Thrift, and Ivy Shepard.

Also postponed until next month is the Brewgrass Festival in Asheville, NC. It will be held at the Salvage Station as planned, but on October 27. Festival management is hoping that bands set to perform this weekend will be able to make it. Mountain Heart has already confirmed their participation.

Pre-purchsed tickets for both festivals will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Ticketholders unable to make the postponed times should contact the promoters to discuss refunds.

If you have cancelled or postponed bluegrass events this weekend, please contact us and we will add them to this list.