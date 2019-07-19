Flatt Lonesome’s road ending at home, for now

For a while Thursday, social media was buzzing with an intriguing prospect: That Flatt Lonesome had shifted gears and decided not to come off the road to focus on family life.

Alas, the exit strategy is still in place, but Flatt Lonesome fans back in Alabama will get one more chance to catch the band. A final show has been added on Friday, October 11, in Vinemont, AL. It’ll be part of the Camellia Concert Series that Paul and Kelsi Harrigill started hosting after the band announced it was stepping back from the road.

The intrigue began Thursday afternoon, when the band posted a picture of a microphone and the words “BIG announcement” on the band’s Facebook page. Speculation of a comeback spread quickly, but those hopes were dashed hours later with the real announcement.

Still, one more Flatt Lonesome show is better than no more shows, and one last return to the band’s roots is sure to provide a big, emotional finish to their award-winning, chart-topping run.

And there’s still a glimmer of hope that fans who can’t get to Alabama will be able to see the band again some day. The original surprise announcement last year was that the band was taking a “hiatus,” not calling it quits. And the announcement early Friday morning noted that it would be the last show “before we say farewell FOR NOW” (emphasis added).

Tickets will be sold through Eventbrite on the Flatt Lonesome Facebook page.

Until then, maybe if we cross our fingers, tap our Converse together and wish really, really hard…