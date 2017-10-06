Flashback to Wilson Pickins

Flashback, a band consisting of former members of J.D. Crowe & The New South, are the latest members of the Wilson Pickins family. The company, managed by Melanie Wilson, offers publicity, management, and booking services to a large stable of bluegrass artists from her base in South Carolina.

All of the principals in Flashback are experienced touring musicians. They take their name from the Flashback album they recorded with Crowe in 1998 – all save banjo picker Stuart Wyrick who steps into J.D.’s shoes. Since Crowe retired recently from active performing, there has been renewed interest in his music but this group is far more than a nostalgia trip. Guitarist Richard Bennett, who wrote several songs for the Flashback album, contributes new material to their repertoire, as done mandolinist Don Rigsby.

Richard and Don are the band’s primary vocalists, and are further assisted by Curt Chapman on bass and everybody’s favorite uncle, Phil Leadbetter, on reso-guitar.

Their debut album, Foxhounds and Fiddles, was released early this year on Pinecastle Records, and they are looking to spend time early in 2018 recording a second at Pinecastle’s Bonfire Studios in North Carolina.

For more information about the band, contact Melanie at Wilson Pickins.