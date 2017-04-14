Flashback Friday #4 – That’s Where Glory Can Be Found

If it’s the 14th, this must be Flashback Friday!

And we have another video to share from Foxhounds and Fiddles, the debut album from bluegrass supergroup, Flashback. In fact, this will be the last Flashbcak Friday, as the album drops a week from today on Pinecastle Records.

This week’s offering is That’s Where Glory Can Be Found, written by Rick Bartley and sung by Don Rigsby, recorded live in the studio.

Flashback is Richard Bennett on guitar, Phil Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Curt Chapman on bass, and Stuart Wyrick on banjo with Rigsby on mandolin.

Pre-orders for Foxhounds and Fiddles are available online.