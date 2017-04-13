Bobby Osborne – Gotta Get A Message To You

Posted on by John Lawless

Long before the Bee Gees dreamed of disco music, they were a popular British pop band who released a number of very successful songs on the US and English charts. One of those was Gotta Get A Message To You, a big hit for the band in 1968.

Their version was a somber ballad, telling the story of a condemned prisoner pleading that a message be sent on to his wife as he headed towards execution. And now it’s been recorded by Bobby Osborne for his upcoming Compass Records project, Original. He’s given it a bit of a speed bump, and a less forlorn reading for his arrangement, performed with assistance from Stuart Duncan, Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Trey Hensley, Rob Ickes, and Claire Lynch.

It makes a fine bluegrass number, as you can see in this music video Compass released yesterday.

I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You is available as a digital single now, though the full album isn’t set for release until June 2.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy