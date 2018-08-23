Finger Pointin’ Mama video from Bill and The Belles

Just ahead of tomorrow’s release of their debut, full-length album, Dreamsongs EtcBill and The Belles have released a second video from the project on Jalopy Records. It’s more of their pre-bluegrass string music, part swing… part tin pan alley… and all in good fun.

Finger Pointin’ Mama tells of a naughty gal who stays out late drinking with the crowd, and comes home to tell her trusting man what he’s doing wrong. Well, he is plum tired of it and is letting her know.

Bill and The Belles are Kris Truelsen on guitar and lead vocals, Kalia Yeagle on fiddle and vocals, Grace Van’t Hof on banjo and vocals, and Karl Zerfas on  bass.

You can find Dreamsongs, Etc on Friday, August 24, wherever you download or stream music.

