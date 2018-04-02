Final show at Zellie’s Opry House

A chapter in the bluegrass music history of Michigan has closed. Zellie’s Opry House held its final show in the old church in Howard City, Michigan.

Keith and Terri Grannis have hosted music performances in the Opry House for the past ten years or so. They have sold the building in order to pursue more of their retirement adventures. Terri is one of Michigan’s premier MCs at several local and regional festivals. She is also a publicist for the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival and the Brown County Bluegrass Festival, in additional to taking on the publicity for Edgar Loudermilk’s band. We will see them at lots of festivals and shows. The house band will continue on and is looking for bookings in the area.

Keith and Terri, with the help of some regulars, have been the staff at Zellie’s. Keith is the head maintenance man, ticket seller, popcorn maker, and sound man. Terri is the cleaning lady, publicist, band leader, and MC.

The Zellie’s house band and the Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry closed out the Opry House show schedule to a packed house. A lot of laughs were shared along with first class music. The tears started when long time helpers, Gary and Deb Fountain, presented roses to Keith and Terri and thanked them for all they have done for bluegrass music.

Terri sent me a picture of Keith removing the Opry House banner from the stage on Sunday afternoon. She said: “It finally feels real.”

We will all miss the shows at Zellie’s. We also are happy for Keith and Terri as they pursue new adventures. I guess the word is bittersweet.

Thank you for the great shows.