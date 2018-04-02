Volume II of 2 Finger Banjo now available

German banjoist Sebastian Schröder has released the second volume in his series on 2 finger banjo playing. The style is a pre-bluegrass approach that was popular in parts of Appalachia in the 19th and 20th centuries.

His first book focused on using the index finger of the right hand to pull out song melodies, and now he also has 2 Finger Banjo – Thumb Lead Style. The title perfectly describes the book, which contains 48 pages of songs and examples. 48 downloadable audio examples are also included.

Sebastian says that this approach is well-suited to ballads, and would be appropriate for beginners getting their first taste of banjo playing.

Songs covered include:

Boil Them Cabbage Down

Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss

Drunken Sailor

Worried Man Blues

Will The Circle Be Unbroken

Shady Grove

Pretty Polly

Spotted Pony

Jack O´Diamonds (Drunken Hicups)

Darling Corey

Reuben´s Train

Both books are available for sale online, in either English or German, in paperback and Kindle editions.