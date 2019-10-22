Fast and Troubled video from Dirty Blanket

Dirty Blanket is a modern bluegrass group from the Finger Lakes region of New York, which like many rural communities in the US, is suffering from an opioid epidemic that is wrecking lives and families.

Watching the losses their area has experienced inspired singer Kevin O’Leary to write a song, Fast and Troubled. The band gathered at their Wicked Squid Studios in Rochester to film this live video performance, which we are happy to share with our readers.

Kevin said that it tells a very personal story for both he and the band, and he hopes it might bring some comfort to others watching loved ones succumb to the temptation.

“I wrote the song about the hard times and struggles that my family and friends are facing in and around the Finger Lakes, due to the unfortunate, growing heroin epidemic that has tightened its grasp on the lives of many friends of ours, and even hitting our family members.”

O’Leary tells us that they started the band mostly for fun, with him looking for an outlet for the songs he has written. They have caught on with upstaters who enjoy the bluegrass sound matched up with their raucous attitude, and are looking to expand into adjoining states.

“We’re just trying to spread our messages to everyone, and our shows draw the attention of people of all ages and backgrounds. We feel extremely blessed with how things have gone for the last three years. The wheels have been turning faster and faster, and our name is growing quicker than we ever expected. We’re playing a Halloween show in Naples, New York at Hollerhorn Distilling’s brand new venue, and I think the place holds around 250 max capacity – but the event page has over 700 people trying to get tickets.”

Dirty Blanket includes Max Flansburg on guitar, Richie Colf on mandolin, Joel Fedkiw on banjo, and Aaron Oldweiler on bass.

You can follow them on Facebook.