Farm and Fun Time on the road to Grey Fox

The Farm and Fun Time radio show, typically hosted at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA, is taking the show on the road this weekend to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, New York. Based on the original Farm and Fun Time, which was broadcast on Bristol’s WCYB starting in 1946 and was instrumental in pushing early bluegrass music into the mountain regions of Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, the resurrected program seeks to hold on to the culture of live radio from that era.

In its early days, WCYB featured live radio performances from The Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, Mac Wiseman, Jim & Jesse, and a number of other prominent artists of the day. When the Museum reopened recently under the auspices of the Smithsonian Foundation, part of their mission was Radio Bristol, which offers several channels of music over the air 24/7.

A number of the acts bound for the stage at the Grey Fox festival will join host Kris Truelson on Saturday, July 15, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. (EDT) for a live broadcast. Featured on the show will be a showcase of New York state artists, including The Gibson Brothers, Tony Trischka and Michael Daves, and The Mammals, along with host band, Bill & The Belles from Bristol.

The show will be accessible online, anywhere in the world, by tuning in to Radio Bristol. Or you can download the app for iOS or Android devices and listen wherever you may be.

Enjoy a taste of the venerable Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival without making the trek to New York.

And speaking of Grey Fox, we will have Tara Linhardt on site with her camera again this weekend, seeking out all that the festival has to offer to share with our readers.