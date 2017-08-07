ETSU Bluegrass grads invited to showcase during WOB

The Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program at East Tennessee State University is inviting graduates to join them during the IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass celebration in Raleigh next month. Bluegrass bands that feature ETSU alumni will be presented in a special showcase held on Friday night of IBMA week.

This includes more recent grads who have completed a Bachelors degree since it was implemented in 2010, as well as earlier students who completed the bluegrass minor, or who simply took classes within the program, which was launched back in 1982.

Bands can be full-time entertainers, or weekend warriors. The key to acceptance is the relationship with ETSU.

Here’s the official notice from the school…

East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies Program will celebrate the work of both its current and former students during the annual International Bluegrass Music Association conference in Raleigh, NC by offering showcase slots for its alumni. The program is currently accepting applications to perform as part of the official showcase on Friday, September 29th, 2017 inside of the Marriott hotel. Performance slots are available from 10:00 PM-2:00 AM. Artists wishing to participate in this showcase must fill out and submit the online application here on or before Thursday, August 31st. Submissions made after 12:00 AM on Friday, September 1st will not be considered.

For application questions please contact ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies by email at bluegrass@etsu.edu or by phone at 423-439-7072.

Bands can apply to participate online.