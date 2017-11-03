Emi Sunshine on with Bob Mitchell this weekend

Old time singer and Americana artist Emi Sunshine will be the guest this on B.O.B, Best of Bluegrass with Bob Mitchell, one of our reporting DJs for the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

The 13 year old Tennessean was Bob’s studio guest in late September at the studios of WFPK-FM in Louisville. There she talked with Mitchell about her career as a performer, and sang a few songs accompanying herself on her ukulele. Emi has made quite a hit on stages all over the country for her distinctive voice, winning smile, and charming personality.

The 2-hour show can be heard on 13 stations, on AM, FM, and online. Online listeners can hear the show on Saturday (11/4) from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on The Bluegrass Jamboree, and it will also be broadcast on WCHQ at 100.9 FM in Louisville, which also airs online.

Mitchell also archives his shows online.

He sent along a few photos from Emi’s time with him in the studio.