Earls of Leicester live album to be recorded next month

The Earls of Leicester have developed quite a reputation this past few years for their eerily accurate representations of the music of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs & the Foggy Mountain Boys. Created by Jerry Douglas, the band serves up a show that recreates the sound of Flatt & Scruggs down to the minutest detail, which he has said was the reason why the group was formed.

Their two studio albums have rekindled interest in the music and songs that made Lester and Earl famous, but seeing them live is really the best way to take in the experience. And that seems to be the thinking regarding their next release.

Fans of The Earls have a unique opportunity coming up in February when the band will record a live album over two days at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Tickets are available to attend the tapings, which will also be captured on video, for a project set for release on Rounder later this year.

Jerry hopes that fans will pack the hall February 25 and 25 for the sessions.

“This two night stand in the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame is a celebration for the Earls of Leicester – as exciting as when Flatt and Scruggs played Vanderbilt University and Carnegie Hall rolled into one. We will be debuting songs new to our repertoire and rolling out a few surprises as we videotape and record the culmination of five years of work in our mission to re-educate, and in many cases, reveal this body of work for the first time.”

The Earls consist of Douglas on reso-guitar, Shawn Camp on guitar and lead vocals, Charlie Cushman on banjo, Jeff White on mandolin, Barry Bales on bass, and Johnny Warren, son of Foggy Mountain Boy Paul Warren, on fiddle.

This should be a milestone recording, saving for posterity this band’s tribute to the first bluegrass group to take the music into the American mainstream.

Tickets can be purchased now online.