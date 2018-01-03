Dwayne Anderson to Becky Buller Band

It’s the first of the year, and that means band announcements with personnel changes. Artist schedules typically slow down a bit in the wintertime, making it the ideal time to work in new members, so expect even more of these this week.

Of course, when making a change, it’s always difficult for your favorite groups to say goodbye to someone who has been out on the road with them for many months. And that’s the news coming from The Becky Buller Band who are saying farewell to bassist Daniel “Hulk” Hardin, and hello to new man, Dwayne Anderson.

In her inimitable way, Becky shared a tribute to Hardin, who is stepping down to relieve the stress on his young family from the constant travel in addition to a full time career as a machine operator.

“We’ve all been pretty blue since Hulk gave his notice. He brought so much punch to our sound. When it comes to the low four, Hulk is the brute squad. He would never, ever, EVER let us slow down. (Heaven forbid somebody gave him espresso before the show…) He, Cortney and the kids are dear friends and I’m so grateful to them for making this work as long as was possible. Daniel is an incredible musician. And I know you’re going to love his bass and baritone harmony work on the new record. The band and I wish him the very best in his next musical adventure.”

But the show must go on, and she is also pleased to welcome Anderson to the band. He is a graduate of the Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music program at ETSU, where he studied bass with Barry Bales and played in their Bluegrass Pride Band. Dwayne also worked for five years with Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

Buller offers high praise for her new bass thumper…

“Dwayne is a bass stylist and I’m thrilled to have the chance to work with him again. He’s solid; he’s true. He will keep it where you count it off, so be warned! All he lacks are a band nickname and social media hashtag, but I’m sure we’ll come up with something for him before too long.”

And he sends the same sentiments back to the band.

“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be asked to travel with this awesome group of artists and I’m looking forward to many miles and tunes together.”

Look for Anderson on bass with the Becky Buller Band this weekend at the 42nd annual New Year’s Bluegrass Festival this weekend in Jekyll Island, GA, and wherever else they perform going forward. You can check their schedule online.